Suspect at large in apparent homicide at south Moorhead home

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police have identified a suspect in a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in a south Moorhead home.

The Moorhead Police Department said it is looking for James Kollie Jr., 25, in connection to a body that was found in the 3800 block of 32nd Street South. Police have not identified the woman but said she was discovered by family members during a welfare check.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, to the home and continued to investigate the homicide into Friday. The body had traumatic injuries, the Moorhead Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension were at the scene working with Moorhead police.

The Moorhead Police Department didn't say how the woman died. There was no sign of forced entry, according to police.

Police block off the garage to the home as they speak with two distraught women. Matt Henson/WDAY

There is no known threat to the public, police said.

"Due to the active investigation, only limited information can be released," the release said. "Further information will be released as it becomes available."

What appeared to be family and friends quickly gathered Thursday night outside the home. They could be heard repeatedly saying, "I can't believe they are gone."

Officers often had to tell those who gathered outside the home they were not allowed to enter the garage.

Neighbors who live two doors down said they did not hear anything until police arrived in the neighborhood, which is near the Village Green Golf Course.

Shortly after the discovery, police across the region were put on alert to look for a black Honda Pilot. The driver reportedly attacked his mother with a sword Sunday morning, was brought to jail and then released.

Dispatch logs show officers were called to the same home just before 9 a.m Sunday morning for a domestic incident.

Police would not confirm if the two incidents are connected.

The Moorhead Police Department confirmed Friday morning that the woman owned a black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota plates that say HFE185. The vehicle was not located as of Friday morning, and Kollie may be driving it, according to a news release.

The driver of the Honda Pilot is also apparently wanted for robbery in California.

The Honda was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday north of Halstad, Minnesota, the release said. Deputies in Norman County were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Kollie's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Police said people should not approach if they see him.