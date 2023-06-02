Tech entrepreneur aims to use artificial intelligence to speed up diagnoses of ALS

DETROIT LAKES — Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, a tech entrepreneur is going after the fatal disease of ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

Indu Navar lost her husband, Peter Cohen, to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2019, and it had such an impact on her that she launched the nonprofit startup Everything ALS.

There isn’t much good to say about ALS. According to John Hopkins Medicine, it affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

ALS is a difficult disease to diagnose, since there is not one test or procedure to ultimately establish the diagnosis of the disease. So it can take 12-18 months to diagnose by method of elimination. There is also no known cure for ALS and on average, individuals with the disease live three to five years after diagnosis.

One of the worst things about the rare neurological disease is that it takes so long to correctly diagnose, Navar said.

When Peter first developed symptoms – foot drop and ankle problems – the couple went to the neurologist very early, but to no avail. “What we heard was ‘come back after eight or nine months, we’ll know whether it's something simple or fatal,’” she said. They were told that Peter might have a progressive disease that would leave him just two-to-five years to live.

The whole thing left them in shock. Not only might Peter, 49, have a fatal disease, but they had to wait for months and months and months to see whether or not he actually had ALS.

During that waiting period, there were no treatments, no medications, no clinical trials – absolutely nothing for them to do but wait.

When it comes to diagnosis, the sad truth is that a lot of neurological diseases have a wait-and-see approach, even when a patient gets to the doctor early, she said. And a lot of patients don’t go early, whether it's because of denial, a lack of time, money, or family commitments. “By the time you go, you’re already degrading,” she said.

That’s where her nonprofit comes in.

EverythingALS, launched in 2020, is a patient-focused non-profit that essentially creates a consortium of patients, caregivers, doctors, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies – using innovative technology and data science to try to improve care.

That was a natural approach for Navar, of San Francisco, who has a tech background and master degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. She was on the founding team of what today is known as WebMD.

Peter was also a tech worker – he was at Amazon for 18 years, joining in 1997, and he helped build the Amazon Cloud.

So the two looked at the state of medicine concerning how ALS and other neurological diseases are diagnosed, and they were appalled.

All the mechanisms used to diagnose these diseases, and test for other diseases to rule them out, “are 50 to 70 years old,” she said.

All the uncertainty and waiting often leads to “diagnosis fatigue,” she said. “I remember hoping he had a brain tumor, because at least we would know what it was and avoid an unending diagnosis journey.”

The Everything ALS group has about 6,000 patients and family members “and each one has the same story,” she added. “When you ask them when they got diagnosed, they know the exact date and sometimes, even the time, because that is the death sentence.”

Because it takes so long to diagnose, she said, “again and again ALS patients are put into trials that are (the equivalent of) the clinical trials for Stage 4 cancer and hope that a miracle will happen,” she said.

What is needed – and what Everything ALS is creating with artificial intelligence and other technologies – is early diagnosis of ALS, and accurate measurements of the disease’s progression. Then clinical trials could be assessed for success or failure almost in real time.

That’s why EverythingALS is conducting speech research using AI technology to spot and track early signs of ALS. The research also assesses progression of ALS through speech and facial gestures using a virtual agent, or avatar.

The EverythingALS speech research study is free and open to anyone in the United States 18 and older, healthy cohorts or diagnosed with ALS/PLS.

It can be accessed online through a free application created by Modality.ai. Patient privacy is protected, but all of the organization’s data from research is open data, and researchers, pharmaceutical companies and other potential partners are invited to collaborate.

For more information about Everything ALS and to sign up for the speech research study visit: https://www.everythingals.org/

Other studies are also in the works, including a “million-people study,” that will look at those at high-risk of the disease, as well as others, Navar said.

EverythingALS also hosts biweekly educational webinars called “ALS TalkSeries” and a biweekly podcast featuring those affected by ALS and those searching for a cure and managing care.

“Going through the experience of losing someone you love to ALS is a nightmare,” Navar said. “I do not want to see others go through what I experienced: no hope, no cure. By creating Everything ALS I wanted to give patients an outlet where they can be proactive about their situation while also getting answers and advice from professionals, which can be difficult to get nowadays.”

The Walk to Defeat ALS Fargo-Moorhead is Saturday, June 3. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m at Urban Plains Park, 5050 30th Ave. S., Fargo.