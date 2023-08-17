Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Two Fargo residents injured in motorcycle crash in Hewitt

The driver of the 2022 Can-Am Spyder Roadster was Boyd Lee Palmer, 70, and the passenger was Doris A. Palmer, 66, both of Fargo.

Crash Report FSA.png
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:41 AM

WADENA — Two Fargo residents were injured in Hewitt on Wednesday when their three-wheeled touring motorcycle collided with a mid size sports utility vehicle.

The driver of the 2022 Can-Am Spyder Roadster was Boyd Lee Palmer, 70, and the passenger was Doris A. Palmer, 66, both of Fargo. They were taken to CentraCare hospital in St Cloud with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Both were wearing helmets.

Their motorcycle collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Hannah Marie Larson, 24, of Wadena, who was not injured, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seat belt. Airbags in the SUV did not deploy.

The Can-Am Spyder was southbound on Highway 71 and the Chevy Traverse was westbound on Highway 210 when they collided in the intersection.

The crash was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday on dry pavement in the city of Hewitt in Todd County. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Hewitt First Responders, Bertha First Responders, Bertha Fire Department and Astera Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
a474ba-20230801-cannabis-in-jar-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Cannabis on the go: Red Lake Nation to offer mobile dispensary
1h ago
 · 
By  Mathew Holding Eagle III / MPR News
ezgif.com-video-to-gif.gif
Minnesota
Otter Tail Power's new solar farm one of largest in Minnesota
17h ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
walzchecks81723.jpg
Minnesota
Walz says tax rebates will help with back-to-school shopping
19h ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Lakeshirts front.JPG
Business
Inc. 5000 ranks Lakeshirts among America's fastest-growing private companies
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_9541.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Fire Department seeks FEMA grant to bring training facility to area
2h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Herzog Family pose.JPG
Members Only
Sports
The Herzogs take over the 91st Pine to Palm
19h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
KING, ALLEN RONALD- Landscape-2.jpg
Local
After confrontation in Detroit Lakes store, Frazee man faces charges for stolen pistol
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff