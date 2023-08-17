Two Fargo residents injured in motorcycle crash in Hewitt

WADENA — Two Fargo residents were injured in Hewitt on Wednesday when their three-wheeled touring motorcycle collided with a mid size sports utility vehicle.

The driver of the 2022 Can-Am Spyder Roadster was Boyd Lee Palmer, 70, and the passenger was Doris A. Palmer, 66, both of Fargo. They were taken to CentraCare hospital in St Cloud with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Both were wearing helmets.

Their motorcycle collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Hannah Marie Larson, 24, of Wadena, who was not injured, according to the State Patrol. She was wearing a seat belt. Airbags in the SUV did not deploy.

The Can-Am Spyder was southbound on Highway 71 and the Chevy Traverse was westbound on Highway 210 when they collided in the intersection.

The crash was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday on dry pavement in the city of Hewitt in Todd County. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Hewitt First Responders, Bertha First Responders, Bertha Fire Department and Astera Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

