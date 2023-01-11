99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
Two injured in Wadena horse-drawn buggy crash

Two Wadena residents suffered minor injuries Wednesday and were transported to Tri-County Hospital after their horse-drawn buggy was struck by vehicle on County Road 50.

News Staff
By News Staff
January 11, 2023 04:01 PM
WADENA — A horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle on County Road 50, near Deer Creek, causing injuries to occupants of the carriage on Jan. 11.

At 10:58 a.m. Wednesday, a 2018 Ford Explorer was eastbound on County Road 50 and cresting over a hill about a half-mile east of 580th Avenue, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver of the Explorer, Marcy Lynn Beaty, 42, of Deer Creek, encountered an Amish horse-drawn buggy also traveling eastbound in the driving lane at the bottom of the hill. She reportedly braked and swerved to the left to avoid the buggy, but did strike the buggy on the right side of her vehicle.

The impact of the crash caused the buggy to separate from its running gear and the horse continued running down the roadway; towing the running gear behind it. The passenger compartment overturned on the roadway.

The two buggy occupants, Raymond P. Schrock, 56, and Barbara Eden Schrock, 55, suffered superficial injuries during the crash and were transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena for further evaluation.

Beaty, and a passenger in the Explorer, were not injured, according to the news release.

The road conditions were wet and slippery due to freshly fallen snow and were a contributing factor into the crash, according to the news release.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by member of Deer Creek Fire and Rescue and Tri-County ambulance service.

