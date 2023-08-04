Upstate New York woman travels to WE Fest to celebrate 30 months of sobriety

DETROIT LAKES — WE Festers know how to party. And while Theresa Bolos will certainly have fun, she won’t be drinking any alcohol. That’s because she’s celebrating 30 months of sobriety at this year’s WE Fest.

“This is my first big thing and I wasn’t really worried. My friends were like, ‘Aren’t you really worried?’ and I’m not. I already brought a bottle of water and I have no desire at all.”

Bolos traveled 20 hours from Upstate New York with her best friend and two dogs. Every month she celebrates her sobriety by treating herself to something. One time it was a new purse and another time it was a rescue dog. This time, it’s WE Fest.

“Everyone was so nice when I called to book the hotel. I knew this was going to be the best place to celebrate my sobriety,” Bolos said.

Since becoming sober she hasn't done anything big and thought that WE Fest would be a blast. She chose to come to WE Fest because she likes Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett and Brothers Osborn. All of whom are performing during the festival.

Bolos traveled from Upstate New York to Detroit Lakes with two of her four rescue dogs. The dogs had their own special dog chairs to sit in. Bolos said that they slept the whole ride. Contributed / Theresa Bolos

“I wanted laid-back fun,” Bolos said.

Bolos made a sign for the festival that reads: “Celebrating 30 months sober with you!!! Drove from Upstate New York.” She hopes that one of the artists will see the sign.

Before she set off on her road trip, her brother died and she nearly canceled the trip. Prior to his death, her brother helped her pay for the trip and also encouraged her to go.

“So here we go … we’re driving halfway across the country,” Bolos wrote in a Facebook post.

Bolos, her friend and two of her dogs left Upstate New York on Monday, July 31, and got to Detroit Lakes on Wednesday night.

Bolos shared her story on how she began her sobriety journey.

Bolos had her sign signed by Ashland Craft who performed at WE Fest on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Contributed / Theresa Bolos

“My mother passed away and I fell into a deep dark depression and then when my father died it got even worse, so I drank,” Bolos said. “I drank every single night. I would get out of work and I would immediately drink. Finally watching videos of myself at family gatherings where I was in my pajamas and none of my clothes fit, I started putting a lot of weight on.”

Bolos went to a doctor and was told she had an alcohol problem, but waited about two years before doing anything about the problem. One day, Bolos woke up and felt disgusted with the way she looked, she knew her parents would be disappointed to see her like this.

“It wasn’t the daughter that they raised,” Bolos said. “So I threw all of my wine in the garbage and I drove over to Retro Fitness and I joined the gym and every day after that was a struggle. I would pour a glass of wine and I would look at it. I would smell it and then I would go to the gym and I haven’t touched it. And every month I looked forward to celebrating.”

Now, after two and a half years, she’s proud of who she is.

“I love the person I am now and I came a really long way,” Bolos said.

