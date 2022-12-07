Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Vehicle belonging to Moorhead homicide victim found

According to court documents, Moorhead police responded to a south Moorhead home on Dec. 1 after a family member found Receia Kollie on the floor of the home's foyer.

Receia Kollie.jpg
Receia Kollie
Contributed
David Olson
By David Olson
December 07, 2022 04:23 PM
MOORHEAD, Minn., — An SUV belonging to a Moorhead woman who authorities suspect was killed by her son at her home sometime on Dec. 1 was found Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, in Wahpeton, North Dakota, according to a report released by Moorhead police.

According to the report, the 2016 black Honda Pilot owned by Receia Kollie, 56, was found with assistance from employees of Masonite International, a Wahpeton business on whose property the vehicle was found. Masonite International is at 2441 15th St. N.

Receia Kollie's son, James Diawo Kollie Jr., 25, is charged in Clay County District Court with second-degree murder.

A criminal complaint said the killing was not premeditated.

According to court documents, Moorhead police responded to 3819 32nd St. S. in Moorhead at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 1 after a family member found Receia Kollie on the floor of the foyer when checking on her because she didn't meet her daughter as planned.

Police believe Receia Kollie was killed earlier on Dec. 1, according to Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson, who said the victim died from multiple "sharp force trauma" wounds.

A mugshot of a man with braids.
James Kollie Jr.
Contributed / Richland County Jail

James Kollie was arrested Friday night in Wahpeton.

The report released by Moorhead police on Wednesday stated that authorities want to know how James Kollie arrived at the Maytag Home Laundry, near the intersection of Dakota Avenue and Third Street South in Wahpeton. The laundromat is about 3 miles south of where the car was found.

The public in the Wahpeton and Breckeridge area is being asked to check for any suspicious items on their property.

The public is also being asked to check for any video they that may have captured something related to the case during the afternoon of Dec. 1 through the evening of Dec. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead police supervisor.

David Olson
By David Olson
