Video: Deer crashes through the doors of Minnesota butcher shop

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead had to close early Saturday, Jan. 7, after a deer crashed through the front doors and wreaked havoc in the shop before leaving just a quickly as it entered.

Owner and butcher Melissa Evans and her daughter were in the rear of the shop around noon Saturday when they heard a loud noise.

Evans was able to look out from her work room just in time to see the deer tumbling back to its way outside.

"It was wild to say the least," Evans said. She later posted the video from security footage to the business's Facebook page .

"A deer decided to come in and warm up but realized it is a butcher shop and high-tailed it right back out," a Facebook post on the business page read. "He caused quite a bit of damage on his way in and out. Hopefully we will be back up and running by Monday but stay tuned for updates."

Evans believes the deer didn't suffer major injuries. She said an outdoor camera caught the deer running back to the woods near the shop, where she likely came from and no blood was left inside the shop. However, some pieces of fur were found along with a head print where the deer ran into the wall after crashing through the doors.

The shop was closed Saturday as they cleaned up the entry area and asseseds the damage.

"The glass just exploded with the speed and force that she came through there. It just sent everything spraying. In the grand scheme of things, it could have been a lot worse," she said. "People can definitely say, 'She's got the freshest meat around.'"