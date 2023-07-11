Video shows pickup truck driver not to blame in fatal bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Home security video of the bicycle-pickup truck collision that cost the life of a Detroit Lakes man on Sunday appears to show the pickup truck driver was not at fault in the accident, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

Mark Knutson, 53, the general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and longtime executive director of the Fargo Marathon , was bicycling westbound on the 1100 block of South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes, when he was struck just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, by a pickup truck, which was pulling a boat on a trailer.

The video shows that Knutson lost control of his bicycle and fell into the path of the passing boat trailer.

Life-saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, and he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he died.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jacob Grabowski, 42, of Fargo, and “the video corroborates the driver’s statements to investigators,” according to the news release.

“With the information available at this time, it does not appear that (Grabowski) violated any criminal or traffic laws,” the news release said.

Investigators are awaiting a medical examiner’s report and the final reconstruction report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

“Once the medical examiner’s report and the Minnesota State Patrol’s report are both received, the entire case file will be provided to the Becker County Attorney’s Office for a final review and determination if any charges are applicable,” the news release said.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hope Lutheran Church - South Campus in Fargo, according to the Echovita obituary website.