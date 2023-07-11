Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Video shows pickup truck driver not to blame in fatal bicycle accident in Detroit Lakes

The video shows that Mark Knutson of Detroit Lakes lost control of his bicycle and fell into the path of the passing boat trailer.

Mark Knutson.JPG
Longtime Fargo Marathon director Mark Knutson became the new general manager at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area on Oct. 20, taking over for Jeff Staley, who had been there since 2014.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:00 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Home security video of the bicycle-pickup truck collision that cost the life of a Detroit Lakes man on Sunday appears to show the pickup truck driver was not at fault in the accident, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Police Department.

Mark Knutson, 53, the general manager of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and longtime executive director of the Fargo Marathon , was bicycling westbound on the 1100 block of South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes, when he was struck just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, by a pickup truck, which was pulling a boat on a trailer.

The video shows that Knutson lost control of his bicycle and fell into the path of the passing boat trailer.

Life-saving measures were performed on Knutson at the scene, and he was flown by Life Link III Helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he died.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jacob Grabowski, 42, of Fargo, and “the video corroborates the driver’s statements to investigators,” according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the information available at this time, it does not appear that (Grabowski) violated any criminal or traffic laws,” the news release said.

Investigators are awaiting a medical examiner’s report and the final reconstruction report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

“Once the medical examiner’s report and the Minnesota State Patrol’s report are both received, the entire case file will be provided to the Becker County Attorney’s Office for a final review and determination if any charges are applicable,” the news release said.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hope Lutheran Church - South Campus in Fargo, according to the Echovita obituary website.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Gavel Court Crime Courts
Minnesota
Minneapolis man sentenced to 37½ years in prison for fatal shooting of girl
2h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BIZ-MYPILLOW-MS
Minnesota
Minnesota-based MyPillow auctions equipment after retailers pull its products
4h ago
 · 
By  Briana Bierschbach and Brooks Johnson / Star Tribune
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
4h ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
BCIN202300785.jpg
Local
Four arrested for discharging BB and pellet guns at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes
3h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
A man is under arrest by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Minnesota
Criminal charges possible Wednesday in Fort Ripley hit-and-run death
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Detroit Lakes openMuseum-08.jpg
Local
Becker County Museum is finally, fully open
10h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
BrownTiffany.jpg
Local
Browns take ownership of Becker Pet & Garden in Detroit Lakes
11h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter