WE Festers show support for police during Friday festivities

DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest encouraged those attending the three-day country music festival in Detroit Lakes to wear blue to show support, appreciation and respect for police officers.

The crowd answered.

All shades of blue could be seen in the concert arena on Friday, Aug. 4. Family, friends and strangers all echoed the same appreciation for those who run toward danger and possible peril.

Kim Wikoff of Mentor, Minnesota, noted she has family members in the police department, and confronting danger can be a commonplace experience for those that bear the weight of the badge.

“I’m thankful for them,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They deserve more respect than they get,” added Heather Thingvold of Moorhead.

Stu Boyer from Ada, Minnesota, added that while officers may get a bad rap at times, he encouraged people to be mindful of the daily tasks officers are called to when duty calls.

Morgan Wallen performing at WE Fest 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Think about what they deal with on a daily basis,” he said. “And the people they deal with on a daily basis. And, if you see them, walk up and say, ‘thank you.’ A thank you goes a long way.”

“God bless them,” Steve Looysen said with a tip of his black cowboy hat. The Jamestown, North Dakota, resident reiterated a common theme among those attending WE Fest on Friday — “I have the most respect for police officers and all first responders.”

Nate Stokka of West Fargo, North Dakota, noted that police officers are also members of the communities they protect and serve.

“I grew up in a small farm community (before moving to West Fargo), and they were at all the sporting events and community events because they are parents and part of the town,” he said.

Officers are also given the opportunity to help those down on their luck. Mike Johnson and his son Easton live in Andover, Minnesota. Many of their neighbors are officers, and they helped deliver "blessing bags" their church assembled for homeless people in the metropolitan area. Johnson noted they were quick to offer their assistance, and he is thankful for that.

His son added he appreciates the safety they provide when he is out playing with friends. Sometimes, they even join in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they did that, I saw them in a different light,” Easton Johnson said.