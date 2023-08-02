White Earth Nation begins adult-use cannabis sales

WHITE EARTH — With recreational cannabis now legal in Minnesota, the White Earth Nation has launched both recreational cannabis sales and a medical cannabis program.

“We look forward to offering recreational cannabis sales, which will be open to anyone 21 years of age or older starting on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at 850 East Adams Avenue in Mahnomen, Minn.,” White Earth said in a news release. “The hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out the dispensary website at www.waabigwan.com for more information.”

White Earth is also “thrilled to announce the opening of our Medical Cannabis Program and Waabigwan Mashkiki, LLC.,” according to the news release.

“Our cannabis dispensary opened on Monday, July 31 for medicinal cannabis patients. This is a significant milestone for our community, marking a new chapter in our commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare options for our people.”

White Earth said its “teams have been working diligently to prepare for this launch, and we’re excited to provide a safe and controlled environment for cannabis access. This endeavor aligns with our tribal sovereignty and self-determination, offering a new avenue of relief for many health conditions recognized under White Earth Nation Medicinal & Recreational Cannabis Codes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the nature of health information, all internal and external inquiries from prospective medicinal cannabis patients will be directed to the White Earth Cannabis Control Commission, 1779 East Jefferson Ave., Mahnomen, MN 56557.

Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and their phone number is 218-935-2148. Visit the website for more information at www.wemccc.com .

“We are committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our people through these new, robust programs,” the news release concluded.