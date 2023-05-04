Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pelican Rapids man found dead in single-vehicle accident in Scambler Township

At approximately 9:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene of the accident in the 48000 block of 155th Avenue in Scambler Township.

News Staff
Today at 9:07 AM

SCAMBLER TOWNSHIP — A 65-year-old Pelican Rapids man was found deceased in Scambler Township following a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday, May 3, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At approximately 9:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the scene of the accident in the 48000 block of 155th Avenue in Scambler Township. The caller notified dispatch that an adult male appeared to be deceased.

Once at the scene, responders determined the man had died, according to the press release.

The deceased male was the only occupant in the vehicle, and the vehicle was the only one involved in the accident.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Pelican Rapids Police Department and Ringdahl Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
