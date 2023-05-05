Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Serious injury motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near Lake Park under investigation

The rider was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo. More details will be released later.

The scene of a serious injury motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near Lake Park.
Devlyn Brooks / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 6:00 PM

LAKE PARK — Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near Lake Park, according to a tweet from MSP Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

The crash occurred before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Grabow, the public information officer for northwestern, west-central and central MSP, tweeted that the rider was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo and that more information will be released later.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

