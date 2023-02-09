UPDATED: Sheriff: Active shooter 'didn't appear random' at Lund Boats in New York Mills

UPDATE: 12:02 p.m. — NEW YORK MILLS — An active shooter at a Lund Boat Company manufacturing plant in New York Mills fired one or two shots from a firearm before being subdued by employees at the facility on Thursday morning, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 9, the sheriff's office responded to the boat manufacturing facility for a report of an active shooter at the plant. Prior to law enforcement's arrival, plant employees restrained the suspect.

In an interview with the Wadena Pioneer Journal, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons and New York Mills Police Chief Bobby Berndt said no one suffered any major injuries at the scene and only minor scratches were reported from the scuffle with the suspect. Adding that the scene remains under an active investigation and further updates including the name of the suspect who was arrested will be released in coming hours.

"It is my understanding that (the shooter) was an employee," said Fitzgibbons. "There is still a lot we need to learn as far as maybe a motive, or the things that led up to it, and we'll continue to work on that throughout the day."

Fitzgibbons said they believed one round was fired outside the building and one round was fired inside the building, but they are still working through the timeline of the investigation.

"It appeared to be some sort of confrontation between employees," he said. "It didn't appear random."

He added there is no indication of any additional shooters associated with the incident and the name of the arrested suspect is expected to be released later in the day once the criminal complaint is filed. The suspect is being held at the Otter Tail County Detention Facility.

"If it wasn't for the quick actions of the staff here, it could've been a much different outcome," said Fitzgibbons. "They intervened, they acted quickly, and as a result, we didn't have any additional people shot at or injured. They did a fantastic job."

Two managers at a nearby Casey’s General Store said many people have been coming into the store and talking about the incident.

"We probably even know this guy because the Lund people come in here nonstop," said one of the managers.

“It’s nerve-wracking," said Dustin Louukinen, a former Lund Boat Company employee.

New York Mills Secondary School is located right next to Lund Boat Company and was immediately placed into a "soft" lockdown, said Blaine Novak, superintendent for New York Mills Public Schools.

"Our building is always in lockdown because we have controlled entrances," said Novak. "So, we're just limiting the students leaving the building and we're meeting people at the door, so we're in a normal lockdown."

Classes are being conducted normally, he said, besides an increased law enforcement presence at school entrances. Law enforcement told school officials the situation at the neighboring boat maker was a "contained incident."

"There was no reason for our school not to be in session," said Novak. "There was never a threat here at the school."

Novak also commended the law enforcement response to the incident and said an officer was posted outside the school entrance immediately following the incident at about 7:30 a.m.

Agencies who responded to the scene included: Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Perham Police Department, New York Mills Police Department and other emergency medical services personnel.

Lund boats are the top-selling fishing craft in the Upper Midwest. Crestliner, another popular aluminum fishing boat, is also based at the Lund complex. Both brands are owned by Illinois-based Brunswick Corp., the largest maker of pleasure boats in the world.

Officials for Lund Boat Company are unavailable for comment due to the ongoing and active situation at the facility, one Lund employee said.

