UPDATED: Lund Boat Company active shooter identified, faces multiple felonies

UPDATE: 5:07 p.m. NEW YORK MILLS — A 21-year-old Lund Boat employee is facing multiple felony charges following an active shooter situation at Lund Boat Company in New York Mills on Feb. 9.

David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning, Minn., was arguing with another employee, a 31-year-old man, when Gadsden pulled a small-caliber handgun and fired at him, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The round did not strike the victim, and the victim was able to get away after Gadsden chased him outside, where another round was possibly fired, the release said. A Lund employee held the door to the building closed, blocking him from going back inside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, another employee made contact with Gadsden outside, which caused him to flee, but Gadsden was caught and subdued by employees prior to law enforcement arriving at the scene, at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Gadsden was arrested, transported to the Otter Tail County Jail, and charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony second-degree murder with intent, non-premeditated, and felony dangerous weapon — intentionally pointing a gun. He was also charged with gross misdemeanor carry and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons and New York Mills Police Chief Bobby Berndt said no one suffered any major injuries at the scene and only minor scratches were reported from the scuffle with the suspect. Law enforcement cleared the scene by 10 a.m.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, left, and New York Mills Chief of Police Bobby Berndt, right, outside of Lund Boat Company in New York Mills following an active shooter situation on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thalen Zimmerman / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the staff here, it could’ve been a much different outcome,” Fitzgibbons said. “They intervened, they acted quickly, and as a result, we didn’t have any additional people shot at or injured. They did a fantastic job.”

During the incident, New York Mills Secondary School, which is next to Lund Boat Company, was immediately placed into a “soft” lockdown, said Blaine Novak, New York Mills Public Schools superintendent.

“Our building is always in lockdown, because we have controlled entrances,” he said at the time. “So, we’re just limiting the students leaving the building and we’re meeting people at the door.”

Law enforcement told school officials the situation at Lund was a “contained incident.” Besides an increased law enforcement presence at school entrances, classes were conducted normally.

“There was no reason for our school not to be in session,” Novak said. “There was never a threat here at the school.”

Agencies who responded to the scene included the Wadena Police Department, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Perham Police Department, the New York Mills Police Department and other emergency medical services personnel.

———————————

———————————

Two managers at a nearby Casey’s General Store said many people have been coming into the store and talking about the incident.

"We probably even know this guy, because the Lund people come in here nonstop," said one of the managers.

“It’s nerve-wracking," said Dustin Louukinen, a former Lund Boat Company employee.

New York Mills Secondary School is located right next to Lund Boat Company and was immediately placed into a "soft" lockdown, said Blaine Novak, superintendent for New York Mills Public Schools.

"Our building is always in lockdown, because we have controlled entrances," he said. "So, we're just limiting the students leaving the building and we're meeting people at the door, so we're in a normal lockdown."

Classes were being conducted normally, he said, besides an increased law enforcement presence at school entrances. Law enforcement told school officials the situation at the neighboring boat maker was a "contained incident."

"There was no reason for our school not to be in session," he said. "There was never a threat here at the school."

Novak also commended the law enforcement response to the incident and said an officer was posted outside the school entrance immediately following the incident at about 7:30 a.m.

Law enforcement had cleared the scene by 10 a.m., and there was no visible activity in the compound's manufacturing buildings, while there were still people coming and going from the Lund headquarters building.

Agencies who responded to the scene included the Wadena Police Department, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Perham Police Department, the New York Mills Police Department and other emergency medical services personnel.

————————————-

Lund boats are the top-selling fishing craft in the Upper Midwest. Crestliner, another popular aluminum fishing boat, is also based at the Lund complex. Both brands are owned by Illinois-based Brunswick Corp., the largest maker of pleasure boats in the world.

Officials for Lund Boat Company are unavailable for comment due to the ongoing and active situation at the facility, one Lund employee said.

————————————-

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

