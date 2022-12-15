Nick Leonardelli

Pelican Rapids junior guard Timmy Guler is one of the focal points for the boys basketball team. However, after tearing his ACL, the Vikings will have to find other ways to get production against a loaded Section 8-2A field.
The Hawley girls basketball team replaces nine seniors after a 20--5 season a year ago. Led by Bill Gottenborg, who enters his 39th year as head coach, the Nuggets are looking for newcomers to step into big shoes.
The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team has more than one senior on the roster for the first time in two years. Head coach Jason Sunde looks to lean on those experienced players as they hope to leap into the top half of the section and conference standings.