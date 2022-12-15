Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nick Leonardelli

Sports Reporter
Sports
Leonardelli column: Hello from the sports desk
This is a column written by Nick Leonardelli on being hired as a sports reporter for the Focus, Wadena PJ and the DL Trib. This is column does not necessarily reflect the views of these publications.
December 15, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers swim to second place in Fergus
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Uvass Otter Invite in Fergus Falls on Saturday.
December 12, 2022 12:53 PM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Girls basketball: Defense leads Perham to win over Frazee in Battle of the Bees
The Perham girls basketball team handled Frazee 60-41 on Thursday night behind standout defense.
December 09, 2022 06:57 PM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Boys basketball: Hawley ready to prove contender status in Section 8-2A and HOL Conference
After last year's second-round Section 8-2A tournament exit, the Hawley boys basketball team is ready to compete with a chip on its shoulder during the 2022-23 season.
December 08, 2022 11:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Boys basketball: Pelican Rapids loses standout point guard for the season, aims to still be competitive
Pelican Rapids junior guard Timmy Guler is one of the focal points for the boys basketball team. However, after tearing his ACL, the Vikings will have to find other ways to get production against a loaded Section 8-2A field.
December 08, 2022 09:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Boys basketball: Rebels navigate delayed start to a season with high expectations
The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton boys basketball team's first game is a few weeks later than usual after the extended football season pushed the hoops campaign back.
December 08, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Girls basketball: Hawley tasked with replacing big senior class, aims to stay near the top of Section 8-2A
The Hawley girls basketball team replaces nine seniors after a 20--5 season a year ago. Led by Bill Gottenborg, who enters his 39th year as head coach, the Nuggets are looking for newcomers to step into big shoes.
December 06, 2022 01:00 PM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Girls basketball: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton embraces veteran players in season filled with high hopes
The Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton girls basketball team has more than one senior on the roster for the first time in two years. Head coach Jason Sunde looks to lean on those experienced players as they hope to leap into the top half of the section and conference standings.
December 06, 2022 11:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Boys basketball: Young roster leads Mahnomen-Waubun into 2022-23 season
Mahnomen-Waubun boys basketball head coach John Clark Jr. is excited to see his young roster test themselves against a competitive Section 8A and Pine to Prairie Conference slate.
December 06, 2022 09:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Boys basketball: Hornets eyeing steady improvements in tough section
The Frazee boys basketball team is eyeing a better run in year two in head coach Ryan Vigen's second stint with the program. The Hornets aim to be competitive game-to-game against a tough schedule.
December 06, 2022 07:00 AM
By  Nick Leonardelli
