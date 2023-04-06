Alice M. Hammer

Alice Marie (Listul) Hammer, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 5 in Detroit Lakes.

Alice was born on September 2, 1930, to Gilbert and Alpha “Evelyn” Listul, in Hazel Run, in Yellow Medicine County, MN. She was the third of five children. Her family moved to the Detroit Lakes area in 1931, farming several different homesteads. Although farm life was difficult, it was also a blessing because the garden provided vegetables, and the cows and chickens produced milk, meat, and eggs.

In her early years, Alice attended one-room country schools, with all the grades being taught by one teacher. She later attended Detroit Lakes Senior High School, graduating in 1948. After graduation, Alice worked at several local businesses, including a bakery, dairy bar, and dime store. She also worked as an inventory clerk at Montgomery Ward and waitress at the “Club Flavo” in Detroit Lakes.

Alice married James B. Hammer on March 20, 1958. Her family was blessed with three children, Brian, Karen, and Greg. She was a devoted and tireless mother. She was also an excellent cook-her potato salad was always perfect.

When her children reached school age, Alice went back to work for the Utilities Department for the City of Detroit Lakes, where she was a billing clerk from 1968 to 1985. She later worked at St. John’s and St. Ansgar Hospitals in Fargo-Moorhead. After retiring, Alice was a steadfast volunteer at the Becker County Food Pantry in Detroit Lakes.

Alice is survived by her children; Brian (Kimberly) Hammer of Detroit Lakes; Karen (Thomas) McKeen of Prior Lake; and Greg Hammer of Chaska, MN, as well as seven grandchildren. Her brothers; Curtis G. (Audrey) Listul of Detroit Lakes, and Earl Rudy (Shirley) Listul of Dilworth, MN, and her nieces and nephews.

Preceding Alice in death are her husband, James; her parents; and sisters Mae Ann (Gordon) Sharp and Dona Jane (Carl) Larson.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 with a visitation one hour prior at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.