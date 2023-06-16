Allen “Al” Zitzow

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, Allen Zitzow passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71. He left this world at home in the arms of his loving partner Marla.

Allen Eugene Zitzow was born on December 25, 1951, to Alfred and Audrey Zitzow. When Al was in tenth grade he moved with his family to Dent, MN where he helped build their home on Big McDonald Lake. After high school he went on to work construction in the Fargo/Moorhead area. His true passion was woodworking, and he went on to run his own successful casework and cabinetry business. He took pride in the quality of his work and a job well done.

On September 23, 1978 he was united in marriage to Peggy Short and they made their home in Argusville, ND. When their children left the nest, they moved to Vergas, MN and built their little cabin in the woods. After the loss of Peggy in 2012, Al found love again when he met Marla Henry. Together they traveled, went to concerts, and spent time with family and friends.

Al was a kind, generous, and hardworking man. He was a skilled craftsman, a devoted Vikings fan, and a talented musician. He loved fishing, riding his Harley, and enjoying a cold beer with friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Al is survived by his partner of nine years, Marla Henry, his children Kelly (Dave) Gigler, Liz Bartel, Alison (Mike) Gibson, Robin (Bryce) Smith, Kristine Henry (Joseph Renner), Kyle (Heidi) Henry, sister Priscilla (John) Olson, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, his parents, sister Pam Wagner, brother-in-law Mike Wagner, nephew Matthew Wagner, and great grandson Marik Peterson.

There will be a celebration of Al’s life on July 16, 2023 at the VFW in Detroit Lakes from 11-3.