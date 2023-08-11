Allen Richard Talbot

Allen Richard ‘Dick’ Talbot, age 87 a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, Washington went home to the Lord on Monday, August 7, 2023.

He was born April 11, 1936 in Marysville, Kansas to Harry and Dorthea (McClellan) Talbot.

Dick proudly served in the US Navy. He was united in marriage to Vivian Marie Gilbertson on March 17, 1961 in Webster, South Dakota. Dick enjoyed family activities, going to bingo, taking rides in the car seeing the scenery and especially, going fishing. He worked over 30 years at Skagit Steel and Bendix Corp. Dick was an Active member of the Cowboy Church in Sedro-Woolley. He was able to fulfill his life long dream of an Alaskan Cruise before he passed.

Dick is survived by his children, Linda (Dennis) Dovre, Diane Johnson, Debra Burnham, Shiela (Steve) Hallenbeck, Allen H. Talbot (Kelly Jordan), Tommy (Susan) Talbot, Twanda (Herb) Schultz, Cindy Talbot, and Debbie (Steve) Tovson; son-in-law, Richard Irons; brother, Tom Talbot; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; two daughters and two sons.

A Funeral Service was held at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Interment followed at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.