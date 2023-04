March 8, 1951 - April 15, 2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Alvin C. Wanner Jr., 72, Audubon, Minn., died Saturday, April 15, in his granddaughter’s home under the care of Ethos Hospice.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo, N.D.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.