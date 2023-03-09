Alvin R. “Ray” Swanson of Detroit Lakes, MN died March 7, 2023 at Ecumen - Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes.

Alvin Raymond Swanson was born March 4, 1923 in Erhard, MN to Ole and Ethel (Sundblad) Swanson. He moved with his family to Waubun, MN as a young boy, where he worked on the family farm as well as other neighboring farms. He also joined the Civilian Conservation Corp. at age sixteen, working mainly in Clearwater County. He then served in the United States Army from 1944 - 1946. On June 30, 1944 he was united in marriage to Melva Wenck. Following his discharge from the Army they made their home in South St. Paul, MN, where they owned a Trailer Court and a Trailer Sales Co. In 1967 they moved to Detroit Lakes, where they raised their family. Ray loved the outdoors and animals. Over the years he raised cattle, sheep, elk, and different exotic animals. He also loved hunting and fishing, which he passed down to his daughters and grandchildren. He deer hunted at the age of ninety five. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and was known to catch fox and bring them home alive.

He is survived by two daughters, Gloria (Joe) Schattschneider, of Detroit Lakes, MN; and LeighAnn (Rod) Lange, of St. Paul, MN; six grandchildren, James (Laura) Burns, Jennifer (Jason) Delmont, Bobbi Jo (Wayne) Koons, Jesse (Gloria) Schattschneider, Thomas (Valerie) Poole, Lindsay (Dan) Miller, Doug (Joesy) Lange, and Angie (Derek) Randolph; nineteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva; one daughter, Joanne Nauer; one grandson, Jeremy Leonard; two brothers, Vernon Swanson and Lenny Swanson; and his parents.

Memorial Services will be on Monday March 13, 2023; 2:00 p.m. at the West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, MN.