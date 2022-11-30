Angeline “Angie” Thompson

Visitation will be Monday December 5, 2022, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Funeral Service at Richwood Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Angeline” Angie” Danniela Thompson was born March 18, 1930 in Viding Township, Minnesota, near Borup, Minnesota. The daughter of Arthur and Junis (Larson) Arre. She passed away Monday November 28, 2022 at the Lamplighter in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She grew up and attended school in Moorhead and Eugene, Oregon. On August 10, 1948 she was united in marriage to Russell Lloyd Thompson at Westbury. They lived in Detroit Lakes until moving to Westbury in 1957. Angie was a member of Richwood Lutheran Church where she served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Lydia Circle. She enjoyed flowers, oil painting, and crafts. Angie worked at Erie 34 Club, and the Savoie cleaners for 23 years before retiring in 1990. Angie is survived by her children: Lloyd (Diane) Thompson, Linda (Nick) Pieschke, Russell Thompson; grandchildren: Lisa, Mark, Nicholas, Lindsey, Joshua, Anastasia, Melody, Jessica; great grandchildren” Aunnaka, Trace, Merriah, Tristen, Jaiden, Anaya, Asher; sister: DeNell (Virgil) Burke. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Junis Arre; husband: Russell Thompson; son: Michael Thompson; sisters: Joyce Bellowmini, Ardis Haglund, Marvel Beckwith and Elaine Arre; brothers: DeWayne Arre and Eugene Arre.