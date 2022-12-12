Anthony M. Vogt

Anthony “Tony” Vogt, 57, of Frazee, MN passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at David-Donehower Funeral Home, 4PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Anthony Mark Butterworth was born on June 30, 1965, in Chatham Kent, England to Howard and Sylvia (Mackenzie) Butterworth. In 1968, the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Minneapolis, then to Detroit Lakes, in 1971. Tony graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1984. He graduated early and enlisted in the United States Marines. He was sent to the Meridian, MS Naval base for supply management. He was deployed to Japan for six months and loved being there and learning the culture. On March 4th, 1987, he was honorably dis-charged from the Marine Corps. After his discharge, he returned to Detroit Lakes.

Tony worked various jobs from auto to the oilfields, to underground construction, then owning his own lawn care business called “Veteran Lawn Service”.

Tony loved league bowling, darts, ice fishing, and playing his WII with his brother. Tony spent many hours with Charlie, his best friend and companion, His most proud accomplishment was his sobriety. When he passed, he was three years, seven months, and sixteen days sober!

On January 21, 2022, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Denise Chilton. The couple went to the west coast for their honeymoon because Denise had never been to the Pacific coast. The couple enjoyed site seeing and spending time together.

Deeply loved, Tony’s passing is mourned by his wife Denise; parents George and Sylvia; brothers Lee (Jodi), James (Robin), Cory (Rochelle); sister Yvette (Scott) Anderson; Daughters Kayla, Kristi, and Emily; Favorite dog and best friend, Charlie.

Tony is preceded in death by his grandparents and his younger brother Timothy.