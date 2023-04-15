Ardis & David Hanson

Ardis R Hanson (November 27, 1935 - March 20, 2023)

David P Hanson (February 09, 1931 - April 07, 2023)

Ardis, born in Kensal, ND, and David, born in Yankton, SD, were known as teachers, flea market enthusiasts and friends to many. Ardy died on March 20th and Dave died on April 7th. Dave and Ardy were married for 64 years.

Following Dave’s service in the Korean War, Ardy and Dave met in Hettinger, ND as young new teachers. Dave was encouraged by his band students to ask the beautiful home-economics teacher, Ardy, on a date. Although she had other suitors, Ardy chose Dave. Newlywed evenings were spent on buttes: drinking beer, smoking cigarettes, and watching sunsets. With their three adorable young daughters, they moved to Detroit Lakes and “settled in”…to seven different homes. (They were flippers before it was cool and televised). They were both employed by Detroit Lakes Schools, inspiring students with grammar and music expertise for more than 30 years.

We learned many valuable lessons from Ardy and Dave, among them: before you throw anything away, first try to fix or repurpose. A refinished piece of furniture is far more interesting than a new purchase from a retail store. Visit a nursing home, make friends, and have your kids put on recitals for them. Never buy a new car, used will do. Listen to the Saturday opera on the radio while refinishing furniture, it goes faster. If you see an item on the side of the road, stop: Mom wants to put it in the car. Help those less fortunate. Give generously to charities you believe in. Chat with all the cute babies. Buy first, then figure out how to get it home. If you own a flea market, treat everyone fairly, keep clean bathrooms, and have more fun buying than selling. After all the travels, the favorite place in the world is home, sitting on the deck overlooking the lake, sharing laughs and a toast with friends and family, and watching the hummingbirds flit by.

Those who take their lessons to heart will open their arms and hearts to others, make sure students in your room know they are worthy, and daily demonstrate your love to your family. Their legacies and spirits live on in their children and grandchildren who have shared many of their stories and sage advice: daughters Heather (husband Barry, children David, Moira (husband Austin)); Susan (husband Bruce); and Kjersten (husband David, children Mason and Kendall), Dave’s sister Heather (husband Lee); in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Friends can visit with family in August at a memorial celebration (details to follow). Memorials will be forwarded by the family to Ardy and Dave’s favorite charities in lieu of flowers.