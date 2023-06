The memorial service for Ardy and Dave Hanson is scheduled for August 4th, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00 with a luncheon following. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to First Lutheran Church, Red River Valley Hospice or Sucker Creek Preserve in Ardy’s and Dave’s honor.

Arrangements are in the care of David Donehower Funeral Home.