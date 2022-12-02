Arloine J. Swanson, 89, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Essentia Health, Fargo.

Arloine was born November 8, 1933, in Thief River Falls, MN to Axel and Ruth (Lindquist) Anderson. She was the youngest of 5 children, grew up in Newfolden, MN, and graduated from Newfolden High School in 1951.

On June 12, 1954, Arloine was united in marriage to Robert Swanson. They made their home on the family dairy and grain farm near Plummer, MN where they raised their six children. In 1980, they sold the farm and moved to Loveland, CO. They lived in Colorado for 9 years until they moved back to Minnesota and made their lake cottage into a year-round home in Detroit Lakes.

All her life, Arloine was active in the churches she attended. For the past 30 years she has been a member of Community Alliance Church where she served as a deaconess, played piano, lead Bible studies and served in many other areas.

Arloine also volunteered for many years at Essentia Hospital, making flower arrangements, working in the gift shop and playing piano each week at the Memory Care Unit.

Arloine is survived by her six children; Colleen (Jay) Conta, Gregg (Cindy) Swanson, Deb (Greg) Olson, Jon (Cleo) Swanson, Brad (Carla) Swanson and Ann Swanson; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was in preceded in death by her husband Bob; her parents; brothers, Marvin and Dennis; and sisters Joyce and Charlotte.

A Celebration of Arloine’s Life will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lake, MN, with a Gathering of Friends continuing one hour prior to the Celebration.

For those who can not attend but would like to join Arloine’s for her Life Celebration. Her service will be live-streamed, and link can be on her memorial page on the Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service website.

Memories and condolences may be shared on our website at www.korsmofuneralservice.com (Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN)