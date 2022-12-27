Bertha Anderson

Bertha Marie (Johnson) Anderson, 86, W. Fargo, ND and formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, was reunited with her beloved husband Clarence “Andy” on December 23, 2022.

Bertha Marie was born April 4, 1936, to Clarence and Lydia (Broughton) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church south of Audubon.

At the age of 13, Bertha was stricken with Bulbar Polio and was hospitalized for three months at University Hospital and Sheltering Arms Hospital, both in Minneapolis.

She graduated valedictorian of Audubon High School in 1953. Following graduation, Bertha attended Detroit Lakes Business College. She was employed at Sunnyside Care Center from 1953-1954.

She was united in marriage to Clarence M. “Andy” Anderson at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on June 6, 1954.

She was employed at North Star Dairy 1954-1955, Phoenix Budget Loans 1970-1972, and Becker County Human Services for 27 years, retiring in 1999. She was a volunteer driver for Becker County Transit from 1999-2018.

Bertha and her husband were foster parents in Becker County for five years. She was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary serving as 9th District President from 1983-1984 and Department of Minnesota President from 1990-1991. Under her leadership, the Department of Minnesota Ladies Auxiliary reached 100% in membership, and she was named National Runner-up President of the year.

She was elected to a two-year term on the National Council of Administration for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in 1992 and served until 1994.

She was appointed by Governor Arne Carlson to serve on the Minnesota Veterans Home Board of Directors and served from 1996-2000.

She was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church and served as church council president numerous times and treasurer of Grace Lutheran Church Women.

She was known for her lefse, caramel rolls, chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and potato salad.

As a mom, she never missed any school or extracurricular activities of her four children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always available to babysit them.

She is survived by her children: Dennis (Melinda) Anderson of Pascoag, RI, Mark (Jennifer) Anderson of Fargo, ND, Debra Anderson of Fargo, ND, and Kathy (Tom) Lormis of Fargo, ND. She also leaves her grandchildren: Jamie, Brett, Ashley, Heather, Jared, Alexa, Melissa, Sawyer, and Sloane; 14 great-grandchildren, many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 ½ years, Andy; her parents: Clarence and Lydia Johnson; her brother LeRoy Johnson and in-laws: Clarence and MariAnne Anderson; a grandson, Travis Anderson, and two step-grandsons: Cy and Bo Pinter.

Visitation for Bertha will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM at DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 Hwy 10 East, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A prayer service will close out the evening at 6:30 PM. Visitation resumes Thursday, December 29 at 10 AM at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH (213 Roosevelt Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Final rest will be in the spring at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery.

For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church at the above address or the VFW Auxiliary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to David-Donehower Funeral Home.