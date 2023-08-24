Betty C. Kohler, 89, of Detroit Lakes, MN died on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Betty Christine was born on April 27, 1934, the daughter of August and Elvida (Anderson) Glawe in Detroit Lakes. She attended and graduated from DLHS in 1952, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year. She received a diploma from the Sherwood Music School in 1952 and her teachers certificate in 1954, going on to teach numerous children and adults the joy of music. She was an accomplished pianist, organist and teacher; playing the organ at Zion Lutheran Church starting at the age of 14.

Betty was a business owner, working in the restaurant business at Bunnell’s and My Place Café in Detroit Lakes. Betty began working at the Fireside Supper Club as head cook and cleaning houses for various people. In 1983, she owned KT’s Restaurant in Pelican Rapids; after experiencing a fire at KT’s in 1985, she went back to Fireside as a cook and cleaning houses, while waiting for the new building to be completed. She later became a caretaker for elderly friends for several years.

She loved caring for her flowers and yard in the summer months and continued to care for her houseplants during the winter. During retirement and until her last few months, she spent much of her time knitting hats and mittens for children at various Community Centers; as well as for her grandchildren and great and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Berg Rassmussen; brothers-in-law: Lyle Hanson, Einar (Bud) Berg, Vernon Rassmussen; grandson, Chad Rosell; son-in-law, Kevin Borah.

Betty will be missed by her children: LoAnn Thompson, Detroit Lakes, Nancy Borah, Fargo, ND, Wayne Kohler, Magazine, AZ, Annette (Kim) Kienetz, Detroit Lakes, and Robert (Deb) Kohler, Pelican Rapids; sisters: Delores Hanson, Fargo, ND and Eileen (Marv) Johnston, Deer River, MN. Betty was a devoted Grandmother to 24 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 5PM - 7PM, Thursday, August 24, 2023 with Prayer Service to follow at David-Donehower Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 11AM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, Detroit Lakes with visitation 1 hour prior.

Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes.