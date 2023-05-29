Betty Hershberger left this earth to the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on February 27, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Kalispell, MT.

Mother was born August 11, 1933, to Elmer and Wilma (Erb) Nitzsche at Beemer, Nebraska. As a teenager she moved with her family to Detroit Lakes where she met a young fellow named Frank. Dad and Mother were married October 7, 1951. In those simpler times, the ceremony was held after Sunday morning church service and the honeymoon consisted of going to their newly constructed home on the family farm so Dad could do the evening chores. Those years were about bearing and raising children and faithfully performing the duties of a farm wife. With all that, there was still enough time to have friends and family in for Sunday dinner.

In 1970 Dad and Mother sold the farm and moved to Cass Lake where they purchased and operated her dad’s hardware store. They were very involved with the CMA Church there and made many friends. It was the teenage years and Mother’s basement was often the hangout place and the practice room for the band that little brother was in. She enjoyed the music and was one of their most dedicated fans.

In 1987 Dad and Mother returned to rural Detroit Lakes. Semi-retirement were years of working together in a lawn care business and going to the lower latitudes in winter to visit friends and family. After Dad passed away, Mother moved to a condo unit in Detroit Lakes. She enjoyed her new home and the relationships with the fine folks in her building. She volunteered at Ecumen Nursing Home and often played piano there. Her church family were the good people of Lake Region Mennonite Church where she also played piano.

Mother was very skilled in the art of hospitality. Family gatherings often included other folks who needed a place for food and fellowship. She was an excellent cook, and the best time to come into her kitchen was when the caramel and cinnamon rolls were coming out of the oven. She grew amazing flowers, and no matter where she lived, her favorite piece of furniture was her piano. However, her most prized possessions were her children and grandchildren, and she made a good deal of effort to be surrounded by them.

Betty is survived by her children, Steve (Susan) Hershberger, Detroit Lakes, MN; Kathy (Duane) Zook, Sarasota, FL; Debbie (Leonard) Armstrong, Kalispell, MT; Roy (Sandy) Hershberger, Bemidji, MN; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Mona Ross, Phoenix, AZ and Mary Berge Stehman, Hesston, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank, and her daughter, Christine.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on June 10th at 2 pm at Lake Region Mennonite Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. Donations in her memory can be made to Water for Life (in Haiti), PO Box 456, Kalona, IA 52247-0456 or wflhaiti.org.