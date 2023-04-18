Betty Kay (DeSart) Mattson

Betty DeSart Mattson was born at home in Jasper, MN to Wayne and Alice DeSart on October 24, 1936. Most of her childhood was spent on a farm in Jasper with her parents and 2 older sisters, Lois & Billie. At about age 10, Betty had a complication of rheumatic fever that resulted in her not being able to walk or talk for a year. She always said that after she regained her ability to speak, she practiced it a lot! She loved visiting with people and always made efforts to make people feel included.

She moved to Detroit Lakes, MN with her parents in 10th grade and graduated from DLHS in 1955. It is there where she met Dale Mattson and they were married in 1955. He was a barber and she was a homemaker as they raised their 3 daughters, Jill (Gary) Anttila, Jan (Lin) Peterson, and Faye (Greg) Martel. There are 7 grandchildren; Denise, Joe, Wayne, Philip, Alisa, Emily, & Logan. There are 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Lois Johnson & Billie Kindt. Betty & Dale enjoyed a true and beautiful love for almost 68 years.

A recent note Dale wrote to Betty:

Betty-I’m so blessed & grateful to be with you all our years together. You’ve been an example to so many people, by who you are, & how you loved Jesus by just being Betty. And that includes your husband. Thank you, Jesus, for Betty -Dale.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 20th, at Deer River Bible Church.