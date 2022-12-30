Bettyann Hoernschemeyer

Born March 9, 1923, on the family farm in Audubon, Minnesota, Bettyann Haukedahl was one of ten children. She attended Audubon High School and played on the State Championship Girls Basketball Team before the family moved to Detroit in 1941. T he war effort led to her becoming a Rosie the Riveter with her sister Arlis, the first two women working on B17 bombers in the Briggs factory. It was there that she met Frank Hoernschemeyer, an aeronautical engineer on the factory floor. They married on February 8, 1946. In 1952, they built their house in Huntington Woods, where they spent the next 70 years, raised four children, and where Betty maintained two cookie jars famously known to all the kids in the neighborhood. They were very active with the city and with Huntington Woods Lutheran Church. In 1998, Huntington Woods honored Frank and Betty as Senior Citizens of the year. Betty was an avid, Lifelong, knowledgeable sports fan, often discussing the pitching rotation of the Tigers, recent trades, or rookie prospects. She could name the starters for MSU Spartan Basketball, or the Win-Loss record for Spartan and Wolverine football. She regularly beat us in Trionimos and Tile Rummy. Betty was preceded in death by Frank in 2013. She is survived by her sister Gertrude Stromme, her four children Craig, Paul (Sue), Robert (Cathy), and Sara (David) Bright, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held March 11, 2023, at Huntington Woods Lutheran Church; please the call church or visit vermeulenfh.com for updated information.

Memorials may be given in Betty’s name to Huntington Woods Lutheran Church, 12935 W. Eleven Mile, Huntington Woods, MI 48070 or Hospice of Michigan, 43097 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302.

