Beverly Elletson

Visitation will be Thursday December 29, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Memorial Service at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley, First Lutheran Church, or Oak Crossing. At Beverly’s family request please wear bright colors to the memorial serve. Beverly Jean Marie Elletson died on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, at Essentia Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, MN. She was the devoted wife of Jim Elletson and mother of Laura, Paul and Amy. Beverly was born March 26, 1935, the first child of Frank and Mary Roberts of Buhl, MN. She graduated salutatorian of her 1953 senior high school class, graduated Virginia, MN Junior College, attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and graduated St. Cloud State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She met James K. (Jim) Elletson at a mixer at UMN and married him on July 6, 1957. Jim and Beverly lived in Minneapolis, Shoreview, Frazee, Lake Park, Morris and Detroit Lakes, MN. Known for her thoughtfulness and artistic touches, Beverly loved flower gardening, music, decorating, entertaining, and traveling. She was active in Lake Region Garden Club, PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization), co-chaired the Garden Club Silver Tea and chaired the PEO Garden Tours. She loved playing, teaching and performing on the accordion, dancing in ballrooms with friends, and attending music performances. She was active in her churches in Morris and Detroit Lakes. She served as Birthday and Anniversary Coordinator at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, James (Jimmy) Stephen. She is survived by her husband, Jim Elletson; daughter, Laura Elletson of Prior Lake and grandchildren, Hunter and Madison Schwartz; son, Paul (Kathleen) Elletson, and grandchildren, Sam and Emily of Stillwater, MN; daughter Amy (John) Van Schaick and Ava of Versailles, KY; sister, Elaine Matanich of Mt. Iron, MN, and brother, Franklin Roberts of Buhl.