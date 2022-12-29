Bonnie L Haglund

Bonnie Lynn (Bunnis) Haglund of Pelican Rapids, MN passed away on Saturday, December 24th at the age of 77. She was born on September 20, 1945 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Charles and Alice (Johnson) Bunnis. Bonnie attended Detroit Lakes High School, graduating in 1963. Bonnie married Galen Haglund in 1967, and the marriage produced two children Marty and Laura. After many years and raising their children together, they divorced.

Bonnie worked many jobs over the years, with most being in the construction industry. She also moved many times over the years, living in DL, Fargo, Twin Cities, and California being her favorite.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kay Niemeyer, and two son-in-laws Donnie Carlstrom and Scott Dollinger.

She is survived by her children Marty (Marla Stoering) Haglund and Laura (Michael Livdahl) Dollinger, her granddaughter Erica Dollinger, Mike’s children Renee and John Livdahl, Her brothers Dale (Tyra), Randy (Sunny), Alan (Ravia) and her sister Holly Baker. Bonnie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at later date.