Carol E. Stratton

Carol Elaine Stratton, Fargo, ND, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from ovarian cancer at Sanford Hospice in Fargo.

Carol was born December 27, 1960, in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Alwyn and Marilyn (Lankow) Martinson. She grew up on a farm near Vergas, MN, and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1978. She then attended Minnesota State University Moorhead and graduated with a BA in English. On April 9, 1983, she married David Kahle at Vergas Methodist Church. They had two sons. On April 13, 2012, she married Philip Stratton at the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo.

Carol loved gardening and used her horticultural knowledge working at nurseries in Wahpeton and Fargo for over eight years. She also worked at Roers Property Management and Thies and Talle Management. Carol was a zealous reader and amateur genealogist.

Carol is survived by her husband, Philip Stratton; children, Jared (Megan) Kahle, North Mankato, MN, and Theodore Kahle, Federal Way, WA; grandchildren, Elodie and Otto Kahle; father, Alwyn Martinson, Breckenridge, MN; siblings, Dennis (Rain) Martinson, Vergas, MN, David Martinson, Mooreton, ND, Donna (Lynn) Mineer, Walker, MN, and Mary Lou Schmit, Detroit Lakes, MN; nephews, Brook Martinson-Halls (Kari) Zinkin, Blaine, MN, Marcus Zitzow, Perham, MN, Adam Schmit, Ottertail, MN, and Landon (Katy) Schmit, Fargo; and niece, Tracy (Peter) Young, Virginia, MN. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Martinson; and a brother-in-law, Gary Schmit.

Carol’s Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, at 1PM in Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service, Moorhead, MN. A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to her service.

