Carole Mayeron Hyslop peacefully passed away on July 23, 2023, in Peoria, Arizona at the age of 77. She was born on February 13, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Art and Marian Mayeron formerly of Detroit Lakes (now deceased). In her early years, Carole attended Rossman Elementary in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, before graduating from Detroit Lakes High School in 1964. She further pursued her education at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota. Carole was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary Hyslop, her parents, and her brother, Michael Mayeron. Carole’s life was filled with love, joy, and cherished moments with her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of fond memories and a profound impact on those who had the privilege of knowing her. Carole is survived by her two grandchildren, Amanda and “D”, and her great-granddaughter, Layla Moon. Carole had a zest for life and enjoyed various hobbies that brought her great pleasure. She found solace and companionship in playing cards, engaging in thrilling matches of Mahjong, and spending leisurely days on the golf course. These activities allowed her to connect with friends and loved ones, creating lasting memories filled with laughter and friendly competition. Carole’s warm smile, kind heart, and genuine love for her family and friends will be deeply missed. Her legacy of love, resilience, and devotion will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known her. A private memorial service was held in Peoria, Arizona to honor Carole’s life and celebrate the beautiful memories she leaves behind. May Carole Hyslop’s soul find eternal peace, and may her family and friends find comfort in the cherished memories they shared with her.