Carrie Ann Ahles

Ahles, Carrie Ann

July 16, 1962 - March 27, 2023

Carrie was born in Crookston, MN in 1962 and her family eventually settled in Detroit Lakes where she graduated high school and went on to higher education in drafting, nursing, and EMT. Early in this journey Carrie met the love of her life, Robert Ahles, and they married in 1981. Soon after that they started a family and Carrie focused her energy on raising her children. Following those young years with their three children Carrie started a dog grooming business in Fargo, ND that she successfully ran for over 20 years. It was a staple in the community not only as a trusted place to bring the family pets, but also for a bit of conversation and a warm smile.

After retiring Carrie and Rob enjoyed spending time on their property, in the woods, and surrounded by nature. You could often find Carrie on the porch of their log cabin home, staring through binoculars to see what the local wildlife was up to. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and occasionally floating down the Ottertail River. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Carrie’s kind-heartedness and infectious laugh will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all those who knew her. She is loved by many and will be missed.

Carrie is preceded in death by her sister Nancy Sinclair. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Ahles; son, Justin Ahles (Natasha); daughters, Casandra Allen (Trevor) and Danielle Botzet (Nicholas); grandchildren: Lela, Dakota, Rylan, Morgan, Adalayde, Charles, and baby on the way; parents, Milton (Butch) and Mary Lou Dillabough; siblings: Mary Kay Sauer Cathy Dohoney, and Harry Dillabough.