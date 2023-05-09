Charles P. Carlson, age 88, Detroit Lakes, MN Passed away peacefully at Oak Crossing on Sunday, May 7, 2023 under the care of hospice.

Charles was born on September 22, 1934 in Wolverton, MN to the late Alfred and Alice (Taasaas) Carlson. He served two years in the Army and was united in marriage to Karol (Kimm), his high school sweetheart on June 29, 1954 at Faith Lutheran Church. They had two children, Dan and Mary.

Charles worked for many years at MN Dot until he retired. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. His hobbies were wood carving, gardening, reading, hunting and fishing.

Charles is survived by his children: Dan of Minot, ND and Mary (Tim) Hager of Burnsville, MN. He adored his grandchildren: Kevin, Karen and Kay Hager. Charles is also survived by his brother, Gary (Marlys) Carlson, sisters-in-law: Loretta Carlson, Ruth Carlson, Mary Olsgaard and Loureigne Kimm as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karol, his parents, his brothers Robert and Ray; brothers-in-law: Charles Olsgaard and Frank Kimm; sister-in-law Diane Kimm and a great-grandchild, Avery Czech.

Memorial visitation for Charles will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 10 to 11 AM at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH (1401 Madison Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A funeral service will be held at 11 AM with a luncheon to follow. Final rest will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family sends special thanks to the staff of Oak Crossing.

