Clarence “Casey” Lommen

Clarence “Casey” Edward Lommen, age 86, of Lake Park MN, passed away suddenly while at home on Sunday, June 11th, 2023.

Casey was born February 21,1937 to Conrad “Bud” and Ruby Lommen in Fordville, ND. He graduated from Felton High School in 1955. He attended college at Augustana in Sioux Falls, SD.

Casey married the love of his life, Carol (Schrader) Lommen on April 18, 1959 and was so proud to have been married to her for 64 years! Casey and Carol had four (4) children and resided in Hills, MN until 1975. At that time, they moved their family to Roseau MN. Casey’s main profession was installing flooring and he also owned a furniture business in Warroad, MN. In 1991 Casey and Carol moved to Lake Park MN. While living in Lake Park he drove school bus and enjoyed working for Nelson Farms. From a young age, Casey dreamed of being a farmer and loved riding in tractors. His passions were woodworking in his shop, as well as hunting and fishing. There are numerous stories to be told about the hunting and fishing adventures of Casey!

Casey is survived by his wife, Carol; son and daughter-in-law, Toby and Steph Lommen of Moorhead; daughter, Heidi Lommen of Lake Park; siblings, Paul (Sue) Lommen, John Lommen, Betty (Tony) Furutani, Mark (Becky) Lommen and Joan Burggraf; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, along with good friends, Wayne Stevenson, Wescott Tommerdahl and Orville Sundem.

Casey is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon Lommen, daughters Jodie Landin and Jamie Hokkanen and Great-Grandaughter, Myla Kadrmas.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Casey will be dearly missed, but he will live on in the hearts of those that loved him!