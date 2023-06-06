Collin Flynn

Collin J. Flynn, 24, Detroit Lakes, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Collin was born September 28, 1998, in Fargo, ND, a son of Scott and Tamara “Tami” (Hultin) Flynn. He attended local schools, and was a 2016 graduate of Detroit Lakes High School. Collin had recently taken a job with Apex Drainage in Glyndon where he worked installing drain tile.

Collin loved the outdoors! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and skiing, anything that took him outside. Collin was a “tinkerer”. Whether it was motorcycles or spare parts, he loved putting things together and trying to make things work. Collin was always there for everybody and always ready to lend a hand. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and his beautiful smile. His family and friends will miss him dearly!!

Collin is survived by his parents, Scott and Tami, his grandparents: Willie and Lynda Hultin and Tom and Ginger Flynn, his sister, Courtney (Justin Gustafson) Mosher and his nieces, Bella, Haevyn and Aspyn. He also leaves his uncles: Kevin (Amy) Flynn and Randy Hultin, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The visitation for Collin will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 5 to 7 PM at the DAVID-DONEHOWER FUNERAL HOME (609 US HWY 10 E, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). Visitation continues on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10 to 10:45 AM at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH (24688 Cty Hwy 6, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Paul Larson officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Callaway.

The family would love everyone who would like to send him on with a goodbye to bring a picture with a note or just a note to place in the casket as we lay him to rest.