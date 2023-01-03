Connie Lee Horn

Connie Lee (Snider) Horn, 81, of Pelican Lake, Otter Tail County, MN passed away on December 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Connie was born on January 12, 1941, to Edgar and Ida (Brushaber) Snider of Saginaw, MI. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School and completed her BA in Elementary Education at Michigan State University. Connie and Paul met while students at Michigan State. They were married on August 8, 1964 in Saginaw, MI and moved to Moorhead, MN. Before marrying, Connie taught elementary school in Osakis, MI and continued teaching 3rd and 4th grade in Georgetown, MN prior to the birth of their first child.

While at Michigan State, Connie joined Alpha Phi Fraternity and remained active with her Beta Beta sisters for her entire life. Once in MN, Connie was active in the Fargo/Moorhead community. She was a long-time member of both the Junior League and PEO where she met many of her life-long friends and was also a big supporter of and active with the Plains Art Museum.

In addition to being a wonderful mother, wife, and community member, Connie was an artist who loved oil painting and drawing. She took art classes at Moorhead State University where she explored many mediums including sculpture. Connie applied her creativity and sense of design to everything she did, from decorating a home and sewing, to writing her annual Christmas poem and hosting gatherings around food and good company. Connie especially loved gathering with her whole family at Big Horn on Pelican Lake, the lake home that she and Paul designed and built. Connie was known to be an amazing cook, a passion that she passed on to family. She is famous among friends and family for her homemade pickles, her caramels, and her clam dip and among her three grandchildren for her French Toast. Most importantly, she was truly loyal to her loved ones.

Connie was survived by her loving husband, Paul T Horn.; children, Jennifer Horn, Stacey (Sharon) Horn, and Jason (Beth) Horn; grandchildren, Claire and Jack Ommen, and Cooper Horn; sisters, Nancy (Floyd) Wright and Linda (Bill) Vickroy; sister-in-law, Kathy Halstead; and many nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Ida; brother, Edgar “Eddie” Snider; brother-in-law, Greg Halstead; and niece, Sara Wright.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June, more details forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Connie’s honor can be made to the women’s shelter at the YWCA.

Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com