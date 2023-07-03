Dale Allen Wavra, age 70, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home. Dale Allan Wavra, affectionately known as Wavradale, was born August 26, 1952, to Vern and Arlene Wavra in Crookston, MN. He was the oldest of seven and was very much the big brother. He attended grade school at St. Joseph Elementary School and high school at Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls, MN. He then attended Moorhead Technical College, where he earned his degree and became a diesel mechanic for NSP in Fargo. He worked at NSP for 35 years until he retired in 2008. Dale was also a volunteer firefighter in Dilworth for 20 years and many of the Wavradale tales that involve laughter come from his time spent at the fire hall.

While attending Moorhead Tech, he met his wife Patrice Docken and they were married October 6, 1973, and made their home in Dilworth until 2008 when they moved out to Little Cormorant. They had three children, Brent, Jennifer and Haley, and they were the apples of his eye. He shared his love of the outdoors with them on many family camping trips and hunted and fished with his children and grandchildren as much as he could. The family “hunting shack” near Erskine was a cherished place that he spent much time at with his extended family and the source of many more laughs and stories. In his retirement, Dale took up wood carving. He spent hundreds of hours carving figurines, boxes and knick knacks. He was a very talented artist. Dale belonged to the wood carvers club at the DLCCC and enjoyed carving every week. He made many wonderful friends through this club and at the various art shows he attended. Dale would get an idea of something he wanted to carve and YouTube it until he made it! Dale is survived by his wife, Pat Wavra, children Brent (Jenel) Wavra, Jennifer (Jon) Chisholm and Haley (Brady) Krchnavy, along with his 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Mike (Cindi) Wavra, Dan (Lori) Wavra, Joel (Chris) Wavra and sisters RaeAnn (Richard) Lynne and Jane (Steve) Thibert as well as many nephews and nieces. Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Arlene Wavra, his parents-in-law Maynard and Louise Docken and an infant brother, Brian Wavra. Dale was celebrated at a wonderful living Celebration of Life the night before he passed and enjoyed seeing his loved ones one last time. The family will have a private burial on a later date at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee, MN.