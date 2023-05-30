Darlene A Maneval

Darlene Maneval, 71, of Vergas, MN died on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Darlene Ann was born on March 14, 1952 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes, MN, the daughter of Marvin and Dorthy (Brannan) Johnson. Richwood Elementary is where it all began. Moving to the Holmes Jr. Highschool after six years, followed by Detroit Lakes Highschool where she graduated with the class of 1970. Darlene was fully trained to be a secretary and accountant, which she put to good use. She was first hired for summer help at the Chamber of Commerce. By the end of that first month, Darlene met Steven Maneval and they were married the following summer, July 3, 1971.

They had their first son, Steve Jr. while Steve attended school in Wadena. Steve then joined the Air Force in Minot, ND where their second son, Jason came into the picture making their family whole. While in Minot, Darlene worked several part-time jobs: waitress, grocery bagger, janitor, and at the Minot AFB Commissary as Steve was enlisted in 1973.

After moving back to Detroit Lakes in 1981, Darlene qualified for the six-month MinneCEP program, Work Experience. As she neared the end, she had impressed many with her abilities and was asked to fill in for the Becker Co. Deputy Recorder who was on maternity leave at the time. Proving herself quickly to the team, she was hired full-time for the position. At the age of 29, Darlene went from being a homemaker to a professional. After 21 years in the recorder’s office, on November 5, 2002, she was elected Becker County Recorder. Darlene held this position until her retirement in 2015.

Besides her professional achievements, Darlene loved her husband and boys and was the matriarch of the family. Taking care of everyone when needed and baking even when not needed. She enjoyed being surrounded by nature, gardening and camping whenever possible.

Darlene will be missed by her husband of 51 years, Steve, her two sons, Steve Jr. (Jamie) and Jason (Melanie), grandchildren: Courtney (Brandon) Heisler, Cameron, Isaac, and Ashley siblings: Ted, Pete (Paula), Paul, Janet (Keith) and Mary, numerous brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorothy, and siblings Tom Johnson, Marlene Otto, Ken Johnson.

Visitation: 10AM - 12PM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial: 12PM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Huck to officiate.

Burial: Lakeside Cemetery, Richwood, MN.

Arrangements are in the care of David-Donehower Funeral Home.