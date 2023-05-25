David Gausman, a loving husband, son, father, grandpa, and friend, left this earth on May 16, 2023.

Dave was born and raised in Morris, Minnesota; he was the oldest of four rambunctious boys. The boys were united in their love of classic rock and practical jokes. At a young age, Dave learned he had a passion for the Boundary Waters and time in the woodshop. The Gausman lineage is full of talented woodworkers, and he was no exception.

Gift-giving was his love language, and he gave away almost everything he ever created; many people will carry this legacy every year as they decorate their Christmas trees with his handmade ornaments.

Naturally, his giving nature led him to a career in the medical field. Many people are alive today because of his caring nature and medical talents. His specialty was in heart health services. Along with earning his RN degree, he later went back and earned an MBA in Healthcare.

It was the Fargo hospital where he met his love, Kate. They worked together for many years and created a home in Hawley, MN. He took up cooking and loved making her delicious meals or taking her out to dinner. Most of all, they just enjoyed time together. They spent hours and hours together in his woodshop. Dave’s shop was filled to the brim with his creations; wall-to-wall tools, surround sound, and a 75-inch TV.

Dave gave his time recklessly and with love. He spent hours building stages for his daughter’s performances, smoking cigars by the bonfire with his son in the Boundary Waters, or retelling sci-fi stories to his grandchildren. He was driven to help, whether it was starting Living Grace Lutheran Church in Hawley or repairing other homes and churches in the community.

Dave was loved dearly by his wife, Kate Gausman.

Dave was the beloved son of Tony and Donna Gausman and brother to Steve (Kris), Mark (Barb), and Tom (Brenda) Gausman.

Dave was a proud father to Stacy (Eric) Goodhue of Carlisle, IA, and Brian (Kathryn) Gausman of Eden Prairie, MN.

Dave was adored by his grandchildren, Ethan, Haley, Deacon, and Calvin.

A memorial service is planned for 1:00 PM on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, 215 7th Street South, Fargo, ND.

Memorials for Dave can be directed to the Save the Boundary Waters or Homeward Bound Pet Rescue of Fargo.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com

Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND