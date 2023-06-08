Oct. 6, 1948 - June 6, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - David L. Johnson, 74, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Tuesday, June 6, in Fairview Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, June 12, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Kjos Funeral Home.