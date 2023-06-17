David Vincent Charlson

Dave (“Pobbies”) Charlson, 84, of Plymouth, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on June 12, 2023 after a brief illness and diagnosis of cancer. Dave (known fondly by his children as “Pobbies” and his grandchildren as “Grandpobbies”) was born July 16, 1938 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to the Reverend Dalton Vincent Charlson and Pearl Evelyn Charlson. Dave graduated from Bradley University with a B.S. in Engineering and following his graduation he worked in Design, Development, and Manufacturing. While working for Simmons on a temporary assignment in San Fransisco, CA, he met Mary Catherine (Cathy) Werlich. They were married in Galva, IL, on December 30, 1965 and remained married for 57+ years at the the time of his death. They and their children (Dan, Karen & Mark) lived in a home that Dave constructed on Floyd Lake in Detroit Lakes, MN, where Dave worked for M.S.I. and Snappy developing equipment that precisely bent and formed metal, for which he received a patent. In 1984 the family transferred to North Carolina with Dave’s job. In the early 1990s, Dave discovered his love and exceptional talent for woodcarving. His specialty was carving new Santa Claus figures every year for family and friends. He also carved other award-winning pieces and characters and donated carvings for charitable auctions. Dave and Cathy returned to Minnesota in 2001 when retired and settled first in Montgomery, MN. Dave joined a Barbershopper’s singing group in Faribault called the Lakelanders, where he sang Tenor and performed with the group for 13 years, loving every minute of it. In 2012, a home in Plymouth, MN was their final destination. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dalton Vincent Charlson, and Pearl Evelyn Charlson. Survivors include his wife, Mary Catherine “Cathy” (Werlich) Charlson, children, Dan (Anitta), Karen (Matt Williamson), and Mark (Jamie); Grandchildren, Dalton, Isabel, Alexandria, George and Jessica, Siblings Glenn (Evelyn), and Sandra Ligoki, many cousins and friends, and his sweet kitty Baby. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lakelanders at 1320 Greenleaf Road Faribault, MN 55021. Service to be held at St. Barnabas Church in Plymouth, MN on June 21, 2023 with 9:30 visitation and 10:00 service. Kapala Glodek Malone 763-535-4112 KapalaGlodekMalone.com