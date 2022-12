Aug. 10, 1963 - Dec. 5, 2022

FRAZEE, Minn. - Deacon Mark Stenger, 59, Frazee, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 5, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., with a rosary and parish prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dent, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at the church.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.