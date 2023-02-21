Deb Ziegler

Deborah Renee (Grabar) Ziegler, 66, of Naples, FL, gained her wings on February 10, 2023, with her loved ones by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Deb was born on September 10, 1956, to William and Patricia Grabar in Bismarck, ND. She was the oldest of five siblings. It was there she graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1974 and studied art at Bismarck Junior College. In 1976 she married Dan Ziegler and had two children together. Deb later moved to Minnesota with her daughters. She met her lifelong partner, Bill Hanson, and they made Detroit Lakes their home. Deb and Bill lived in Detroit Lakes until 2016 when she retired and followed her dreams to live by the beach.

Deb was an incredibly artistic and creative person that shared her talents with others through her work in the floral and gardening industry. Deb was independent, strong-willed, adventurous and truly lived life to the fullest. She set a positive example to all who knew her.

Deb had a love for anything artsy, flea markets, great music, gardening, beaches and traveled as much as possible. She was outgoing, passionate, and always had a smile on her face. Her greatest joys and accomplishments were being a Mother and Nana.

Deb is survived by her partner in life and love, Bill Hanson; her children, Krystal Neuman and Stephanie (Gabe) Gust; four grandchildren, Samantha Keys, Emma Neuman, and Graham and Olive Gust; siblings, David (Julie) Grabar, Michelle (Monte) Bader, Kathy (Brian) Rebel and Jennifer (Arlynn) Carter; many nieces and nephews and her dog, Eddy. She was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. Deb was preceded in death by her parents.

Deb’s wishes were to have a celebration in honor of her life. Family and friends will be notified of this event at a later date.