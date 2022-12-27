Dennis “Denny” Anderson

Dennis “Denny” L. Anderson, 86, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Eventide on 8th in Moorhead. Denny was born August 25, 1936, to Casper and Myrtle (Johnson) Anderson in Bowden, ND. He grew up on the family farm north of Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead State Campus High School. He continued his education at Moorhead State University (MSU) where he excelled in basketball and was inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Minnesota Coaching Hall of Fame. Denny married Norma Taylor in 1958. His passion for the game and teaching brought him to Hendrum, MN, and then to Ada, MN, where he led the basketball team to the state basketball tournament in 1966. His next coaching position was in Fergus Falls, MN. While in Fergus Falls, he started the first youth sports camp in the tri-state area with his partners, Wally Pearson and Glen Mesker. Over the years, the camp helped campers develop in mind and body. In 1972, Denny took a coaching position at Moorhead State University for 3 years. Denny and Norma built their log home on the lake at the camp in 1977, where they enjoyed several years. Denny continued teaching and coaching in Frazee, MN, and was a faithful caregiver to Norma as she battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 30 years. They moved to Detroit Lakes in 1988 and Denny retired in 1994. Denny and Norma loved and lived life to the fullest, enjoying the friendships they made. They also enjoyed traveling and attending all the grandchildren’s events. Denny will be dearly missed.

Denny is survived by his children, Tari (Mike) Driscoll, Jodi Anderson (George Myren), Matt (Stacey) Anderson. He was lovingly known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, Tyler (Cheryl) Bormann, Brock (Cassie) Bormann, Sam Priem, Luke (Angela) Driscoll, Jacob (Krista) Driscoll, Sarah (Matt) Bagley, Elizabeth Driscoll, Hayley Kapusta (Elliot Koch); and known as “Big Papa” to his 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Colleen (Greg) Sedivy; brother, Steve Anderson; brother-in-law, Louis Krenz (Eloise); and his equally important nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; infant daughter, Stephanie; and siblings, Gloy Jacobson, Charles (Darlene) Anderson, Cleo Bonn and Karen Krenz.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 1, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m., at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.

Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, January 2, at 1:00 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moorhead, MN.

