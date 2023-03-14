Dorothy Erickson

Dorothy Louise Erickson, 74, passed away peacefully under the compassionate care of Dow Rummel Village and St. Croix Hospice in Sioux Falls SD, on Saturday January 28th, 2023.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 1:30pm at the David-Donehower Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Dorothy was born on October 14, 1948, to Ingrid and Raymond Erickson. She attended North Dakota State University where she majored in Physical Education. After college she moved to Detroit Lakes MN where she taught Physical Education (PE) for 35 years.

Dorothy was a daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, athlete, coach, mentor, world traveler, and a friend to many. She was a collegiate athlete for NDSU in the 60’s (basketball and volleyball), traveled all over the world (climbed Machu Picchu), skied/snowshoed, and ran so many marathons we lost count. We rented pontoons and ate pizza on the shores of Detroit Lakes, biked the many trails of Minnesota, hiked in state parks, kayaked, paddle boarded, tubed down rivers and celebrated the births of her five great nieces and nephews. She was supportive, loving, funny and adventurous. She touched so many lives in her short time on earth and she would have loved the following quote “The best things in life are the people we love, the places we’ve been, and the memories we’ve made along the way - Unknown author”.

She is lovingly remembered by her brother Dennis Erickson (Nancy), her nieces Michele (Josh), Jessica, Lisa and her nephews Jared (Bronwyn) and Travis and by her great grandnieces/nephews Cole, Meghan, and Carter (Josh & Michele), and Claire and Maeve (Jared & Bronwyn).

She is preceded in death by her father Raymond and her mother Ingrid.