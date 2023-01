Jan. 2, 1931 - Jan. 18, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Dorothy Polman, 92, Alexandria, formerly Wadena, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Grand Arbor Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 5:45 p.m. and parish prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena. Interment will be in St. Frederick’s Catholic Cemetery in Verndale, Minn.

Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.