Dorothy Willprecht

Dorothy (Barnes) Graham-Willprecht, 98, of Frazee, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after a brief stay at Diamond Willow in Detroit Lakes, MN.

Dorothy was born in Breckenridge, MN on July 18, 1924, a daughter of the late Edward and Sarah Barnes. She married Robert “Bob” Graham on August 12, 1943. They lived on the west coast during WWII where Bob was stationed as a Marine. Dorothy worked as a “Rosie the Riveter”. Dorothy lost Bob on November 30, 1963. She went on to marry Harry Willprecht on November 20, 1965. Harry passed on January 28, 1991. The obituary is brief. If you knew Dorothy, you knew! If you didn’t know Dorothy, it would take too long to explain. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Lyle) Moore of Frazee; her grandson, Cleve (Denise Baune) Moore of Hutchinson; and her great grandchildren: Selma Moore and Clayton Moore. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Mary Kroda. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s Bob and Harry; her sisters: Ester (Calvin) Smith, Ruth (Bud) Blake and Rosei Kroda; her brothers: Roy and Raymond Barnes and Joe Kroda. Private services held at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee where Dorothy will be laid to rest next to Bob. For those wishing, memorials are appreciated to “Neighbor to Neighbor” of Frazee, MN. Furey Funeral Home is serving the family. www.FureyFH.com. “A bright spark has gone out of the lives of all the people who knew Dorothy”